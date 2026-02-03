'I love this place': Buffalo Bills HC Joe Brady talks about new job, Jim Leonhard, & expectations

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady doesn’t know what day it is. The last week of his life has been a whirlwind, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

One week ago, he was given a promotion. The 36-year-old was named the 21st head coach in Buffalo Bills franchise history.

“You go through the interview process, you're like, man, I love my day job,” Brady said. “It’s not that I'm playing with house money, but I get to still be the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, and then I woke up the next day, and that was about the only thing I knew I wasn't gonna be is the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. So you start really thinking about what Buffalo means to you, the people that I get to coach, and the players I'm around. And trying to picture yourself anywhere else, I literally couldn't, and I'm so fortunate I don't have to.”

Brady’s first week was spent immediately filling out his coaching staff. By Saturday, he had made his biggest decisions: bringing in Pete Carmichael as the new offensive coordinator, Jim Leonhard as the defensive coordinator, and Jeff Rodgers as special teams coordinator.

A few days later, he finally had some time to catch his breath, but just momentarily. Brady sat down with 7 Sports to discuss his vision for the Bills.

We discussed his path to his new job, the shortcomings of the offense under his leadership, and his new defensive coordinator, plus more.

