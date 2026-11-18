ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amani Hooker came to Buffalo last week with a suitcase and a whole lot of questions about how he’d fit in with his new team. One week later, he couldn’t be happier.

Hooker sat down with 7 Sports on Wednesday to talk about his first week with the Bills and what he’s learned about the team.

“It was hard, but it was exciting,” Hooker said. “I mean, for me and my family to have this, we all know the opportunity. My wife knows the opportunity. I know the opportunity.”

I just finished sitting down with Amani Hooker. We had a great conversation and I'll post much more the next few days. But here's what I'll say. He just seems so happy and rejuvenated. I think these 57 seconds show that. https://t.co/C9oMITZc2C — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 18, 2026

In his first game with the Bills, Hooker played all 73 defensive snaps and recorded seven tackles, a pass defended, and a near-interception. He made an outstanding first impression with his new team, which was his goal the minute he arrived.

“I'm gonna go out there with these guys who have careers, you know, they have families, and I don't want to let them down,” Hooker added. “I want them to feel comfortable when I'm out there with them, and really just wanted to make sure that they trusted me.”

“(I’m) extremely impressed,” Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “He sees space really well. He understands what's going on around him. Like, it's gonna be fun. He's gonna help this defense out a lot, and he went out there and played a great game, got his hands on the ball a couple of times. You know, he's gonna be good for this defense.”

So where does Hooker go from here, and what can he bring to this Bills defense? You can watch our entire conversation attached at the top of the page.