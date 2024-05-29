'I love it': Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam using boxing to improve mental and physical health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam has found a new hobby in boxing at Ming Boxing in Buffalo.

"I love it, I love it man," said Elam to 7 News' Michael Schwartz.

Elam, who turned 23 years old at the beginning of May, said he has found boxing to be a full-body workout.

"I really wanted to find a hobby where I can still stay in great shape, but also still work my mental along with my feet and conditioning and stuff like that," said Elam. "So I feel this is the perfect sport for me."

Elam said boxing helps him both physically and mentally.

"My number one thing is becoming a better me every single day," said Elam. "I think boxing has definitely helped me become that from a physical aspect, but now mental aspect as well, to allow me to stay calm, relaxed and able to execute details and fundamentals without getting stressed out or tense."

"He's a freak athlete," said Joe Mesi, who trains Elam at Ming Boxing. Together they work on quick movements, and hand-eye coordination to help Elam on the field.

"It helps all around," said Elam.

"He comes from the Bills facility right over to here, and after this, we usually put in 3.5 miles so yeah he's a different beast," said Mesi proudly.

Elam certainly has been putting in the work, as he sweated through two shirts in one workout during this interview.

"I always carry weight on my shoulder to be perfect to check all boxes," said Elam. "I want to be this great person, great role model, great football player, and sometimes you're only human you can only do what you can do."

Elam said he's grown from his first NFL game with the Bills in 2022, learning not to put too much pressure on himself. Still, he's looking to elevate his performance for his third season in Buffalo.

"My first two years haven’t been what I wanted them to be, but now it's like I put in the work," said Elam. "I know I put in the work, I know I was a good person to people, and really just trusting and believing in myself knowing I'm doing all the right things, now its time to take that to the next step."

"How important is it to you to put in that work, even in the offseason?" asked Schwartz.

"To be honest with you I think my first couple of years I was doing too much, doing a lot of football stuff after the season," explained Elam. "Just learning from vets like Tre’Davious [White], and guys who have done it at a high level, you know they really don’t pick up football workouts until closer to mandatory mini-camp or training camp."

Elam said he learned a lot from White, but his biggest mentor on the team is Taron Johnson. He considers them attached to the hip.



"This offseason me and Taron spent so much time together just really fine-tuning my technique," said Elam about Johnson.

Elam said he has also been doing hot yoga lately to keep him loose.

As far as boxing goes, he doesn't plan on stepping into a boxing ring anytime soon. However, Schwartz did ask Elam which teammate he would not want to box.

"There is Dion...That's a big man," answered Elam. "But I feel I could definitely get in the ring with Dion. I would tire him out though...In a wrestling match...no."