'I got you; you got me': Josh Allen shares message ahead of Buffalo Bills game-winning drive

JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Sometimes we take for granted just how good Josh Allen is at football. I realize that may sound ridiculous, but on Sunday, he reminded us in the fourth quarter that when he’s humming, there might not be anyone better.

Allen and his teammates erased two fourth-quarter deficits to win their first road playoff game since the 1992 season. That’s already impressive, but when you look at Allen’s numbers in crunch time, he was near perfect.

He told his teammates in the final minutes, “I love you all. I got you; you got me.”

He had them, alright.

According to Pro Football Focus, Allen was 14 of 16 with 195 total yards and three total touchdowns when the Bills were trailing in this game. He had a passer rating of 133.1

After a quiet first half for the offense, the Bills were behind 17-13 in the fourth quarter. Allen responded with his first and only passing touchdown of the day to Dalton Kincaid to regain the lead with 8:56 left on the clock. But the lead was short-lived. Jacksonville retook the lead with four minutes left to go ahead 24-20.

The Bills' offense went down the field quickly, but found themselves facing a fourth and one at the Jaguars 11-yard line. Allen didn’t just convert; he plowed towards the end zone for a 10-yard gain on a quarterback sneak. He was ruled just short, but kept it himself on the next play for his second rushing touchdown of the game to give his team a 27-24 lead.

“It trickles down from him, the team's toughness,” head coach Sean McDermott said after the game. “When your quarterback's that type of warrior, that type of competitor, it's just, like I said, from a leadership standpoint, it just goes through the whole team.”

“It just means we get another game,” Allen said about Sunday’s win. “We've got to go find a way to put our best foot forward this week in practice, put together a good game plan, and go out there to execute again next Saturday or Sunday again, whenever we play.”

The Bills are one step closer to their destination. Whoever they play next will be a tough test. But with No. 17 under center, the Bills have a chance every single week.

“If we've got time left and we've got the ball, we've got a shot, and you saw that there today,” Allen said.