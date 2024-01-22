‘I feel so empty’: Bills Mafia reflects on crushing defeat to Kansas City Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Fans walked out of the exits of Highmark Stadium for the final time this season, after a heart crushing playoff defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs – Sharing their wide ranges of emotions.

Somber is the mood of Bills Mafia right now after the Buffalo Bills 27-24 Divisional Round loss.

WKBW Dejected fans exited Highmark Stadium, some yelling that they 'couldn't believe it' while others silently tried to wrap their heads around Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Several Bills fans shared their thoughts shortly after the season’s conclusion.

“I’m very sad, and I’m very mad,” said Veronica Ebert. “I feel this is the exact same way that I feel every year, so at least they’re consistent.”

WKBW Veronica Ebert feels that a crushing Bills loss has become a yearly tradition anymore.

“It’s embarrassing,” said Kevin Roelofs. “They played their hearts out all year long, and then that, a missed field goal at extra point range. It hurts.”

“Really upset to see it come down to the kick like that, that’s one you’ve got to put through. That’s what you’re getting paid to do. You’ve got one job, you need to put that through,” said Damian Trott. “I called off work, so I’m sleeping in. It’s going to be a long day of just sulking.”

WKBW Damian Trott said his day Monday is probably going to be spent watching the highlights of the game, wishing for a different outcome.

“I just want us to win a Super Bowl,” said Radames Correa. “Just losing… It hurts.”

“I feel so empty,” said Devin Clemons.

“Just sad overall, we’re not even mad, it’s just sad,” said James Sciandra.

“It’s always the Chiefs! At home now!” said Joshua Pettit. “That’s the kicker for me, it hurts.”

The Bills now drop to 0-3 against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs and will begin to gear up for next year.