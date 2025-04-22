'I feel like I'm home': Tre'Davious White thankful for second chance with Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tre'Davious White never wanted to leave Buffalo. He wanted to spend his entire career as a Bill.

That's not how it worked out after two season-ending injuries for the first-ever draft pick of the Sean McDermott era. But after a year with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, White is back where he belongs.

“You guys don’t understand how much it meant to me that these guys reached out and thought enough of me to bring me back," White said on Tuesday afternoon.

White, who turned 30 just three months ago, was a free agent after an up-and-down season in 2024. Things didn't work out for him with the Rams and he was traded to Ravens in the middle of the season. With Baltimore, White flashed and played better as the season continued. But he knew as a free agent there was only one option for him.

I don’t think I can put into words how much it means to Tre’Davious White to be back with the Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/4i393zvoVP — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 22, 2025

“I told my agent, man, look, if you can’t get Buffalo on the line just don’t call me," White said. "This is the place I want to be.”

Coincidentally, White's last game was in Orchard Park, as a member of the Ravens. In that game, he played a season-high 54 percent of snaps for Baltimore's defense. He said it was weird going against his former team and he's happy next season he'll be standing on the opposite sideline.

“Hopefully, we get a Super Bowl here and I’ll be a part of it, because I was telling Taron (Johnson), me and Taron were talking all throughout last year, I was like ‘if y’all win a Super Bowl without me, like, I’m getting an honorary ring," White said. "Y’all are going to have to send that to me, I’m going to need that for sure because I feel like I’ve played a part in it.”

The Bills have a notable void at their second starting cornerback job behind Christian Benford. General Manager Brandon Beane was asked if he believes White is a candidate for a starting spot.

"I think he can definitely compete for a starting job," Beane said. "I think that’s why he came back here, Tre is one competitive dude.”

“This is the only place I want to be, this is the right way, this is how it’s supposed to be for me,” White said. “I feel in place, I feel at home, so for that, I’m forever grateful and I’m so thankful to be back for sure.”