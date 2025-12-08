I Feel Like Big Phil! Buffalo Bills Victory Monday on latest episode of 'Leading the Charge - The Podcast'

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Josh Allen rallied the offense, and Christian Benford sparked the defense with his game-turning pick-six as the Buffalo Bills won 39-34 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Although it wasn't perfect, Buffalo's second-half turnaround moves them to 9-4 overall and makes the playoffs all but certain with four games left to go in the regular season.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more.

