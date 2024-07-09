'However I can inspire them': Buffalo Bills RB James Cook hosts football camps for young athletes

BUFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Let him "cook" even during the offseason. Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is back in the area two weeks before training camp hosting multiple football camps for youth athletes.

Over the last three days, Cook, in partnership with Flex Work Sports Management, hosted hundreds of campers as they made their way to camps in Rensselaer, Rochester, and Buffalo.

Briana Aldridge/ WKBW James Cook Football Camp in Buffalo

"It just gives motivation to them, they look up to me. However I can inspire them, I'm just going to keep doing it the best way I can," said James Cook.

With roughly 400 campers at St. Joseph's College Institute on Tuesday, Cook made sure to be involved with every camper.

"It was fun because James Cook was our quarterback," said 3rd grader Kaden Williams.