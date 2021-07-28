Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

How to watch Leading The Charge: Training Camp Edition

Leading The Charge: Training Camp Edition airs Fridays during training camp at 7:30 p.m.
items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during an NFL football training camp practice in Orchard park, N.Y., Wednesday July 28 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Bills training camp
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 16:46:30-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 Eyewitness Sports Team has you covered with all things Buffalo Bills during training camp.

Every Friday during training camp, Leading The Charge: Training Camp Edition will air exclusively on 7PLUS.

Join 7 Eyewitness Sports Director Matt Bové, and sports reporters Jenna Callari and Adam Unger for player interviews from throughout the week and all the headlines from the Bills.

Leading The Charge: Training Camp Edition will air every Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716