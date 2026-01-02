How much should Josh Allen & James Cook play in the Buffalo Bills regular season finale?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen practiced for the first time on Friday as the Buffalo Bills prepare for the regular season finale against the New York Jets. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Allen’s “good to go” for Sunday’s game, but how much, if at all, will we see Josh Allen?

The safe bet is that Allen takes the first snap of the game, then runs off the field. That’s what he did in the regular season finale against the New England Patriots last year. By taking the first snap, he’ll extend his 127-game streak of consecutive starts, which is the most in the NFL. This will also allow him to spend the afternoon resting his injured foot to ensure he’s as healthy as possible ahead of the Bills' first playoff game the following weekend.

For the first time this week, Josh Allen is practicing (in a red helmet).



Here's proof. pic.twitter.com/jsjybugo8C — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 2, 2026

But there’s a chance we see Allen play more than one snap. The Bills quarterback needs one more touchdown to reach 40 on the season. While that may seem insignificant, Allen has hit the 40-touchdown mark in five consecutive seasons and currently has 39 total touchdowns. He’s the only player in NFL history to reach the 40-touchdown mark in five straight seasons, and this would extend the streak to six seasons.

As for James Cook, he currently leads the NFL in rushing with 1,606 yards and one game left to play. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is second with 1,559 yards and trails Cook by just 47 yards. But here’s what’s interesting. Taylor and the Colts play at 1:00 p.m., so their game will be done before the Bills have started. This will allow the Bills coaching staff to know exactly what Cook needs to finish with more rushing yards than Taylor.

“We're fully aware of his situation,” McDermott said Friday. “They've earned that situation, James and the entire offense and the offensive staff. So we're certainly aware of it. But we want to be as smart as we can possibly be in the midst of that situation as well. So, we respect it, want that for James. We'll see how the afternoon unfolds and then go from there.”

Bove’s Take:

The Bills absolutely want James Cook to win the rushing title, and I believe they’ll give him a chance unless Jonathan Taylor goes nuclear. I could see the Bills allowing Cook to play the first quarter and then see where he stands. I don’t think they’ll let Cook play into the second half, but never say never. With his 47-yard head start, this feels very attainable, and the entire offensive staff would be thrilled.

I also think there’s a chance Allen comes back into the game if the Bills find themselves near the end zone. But with Allen, the risk certainly outweighs the reward, and I’d imagine the team is overly cautious, especially because of his lingering foot injury. But if there’s a tush push scenario, maybe we see Allen run back onto the field for a crack at it. I do not believe Allen will play more than five snaps on Sunday, so anything more than that would be a big surprise.

If the Bills are ahead and kneeling out the clock, I could also see Allen coming back into the game for the final snap. It would be fitting for Allen to have the ball in his hands as the team (very likely) plays their final snap inside Highmark Stadium.