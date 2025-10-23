Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How can the Buffalo Bills get back in the win column against Carolina Panthers?

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Since becoming head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Sean McDermott, coming off a bye week, is a perfect 8-0.

As his team prepares to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, they'll keep their focus solely on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and nothing else.

"You take it one day at a time, one week at a time, that's how the league is. When you get too far ahead of yourself or look too far in the past, you lose focus on where you're at," says head coach Sean McDermott.

"It starts with me, but we're looking forward to a good week of practice, trusting each other. Again, going out there playing football, but having fun," adds Josh Allen.

"I think we come to a reality check of you know every week continue to earn the right," Dion Dawkins added. "Not that we forgot it, but winning can make you comfortable, and we just have to understand every week you've got to earn the right."

The Bills and Panthers kick off from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

