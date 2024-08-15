How Buffalo Bills ticket, parking and beer prices compare to other NFL teams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's football season and a new study is out that ranks the most affordable stadiums across the National Football League based on the cost of tickets, parking, beer and hot dogs.

According to the study by NJ.BET, the Buffalo Bills have the second most affordable general admission tickets in the league at $101.64. The league average is $120.93.

Highmark Stadium also offers the sixth cheapest beer prices in the league at $7.75. That is $1.05 cheaper than the league average of $8.80.

Here are the cheapest beer prices, according to NJ.BET:



#1. Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, New York Giants ($5.00)

#2. Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals ($6.00)

#3. Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders ($7.00)

#4. Cleveland Browns ($7.50)

#5. Baltimore Ravens ($7.63)

#6. Buffalo Bills ($7.75)

#8. Denver Broncos ($8.50)

#9. Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts ($9.00)

#10. Pittsburgh Steelers ($9.55)

After fans factor in a general admission ticket, parking, a hot dog and a beer, a Bills game experience will cost fans an average of $150.39. That's well below the league average of $167.49.

You can find the full study here.