'Hopefully they have a good time' Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir hosts football camp

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On Saturday afternoon, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir hosted a youth football camp at the Stranksky Complex in West Seneca. The camp gave kids from ages six to 16 the chance to sharpen their skills with one of the most beloved Bills on the roster.

Once Shakir signed his four-year extension this offseason with Buffalo, he knew he wanted to give back to the community that gives back to him every gameday.

"I always felt it was important to cheer those on who are cheering the hardest for me during the season. I had this in the works of wanting to do something but obviously after signing the last contract, it was something I knew I had to do."

Shakir hopes every person at his camp today will feel the same way he did when he was a kid going to football camps. Enjoy the process of chasing the dream of becoming a professional football player.

"When I was at camps when I was younger, all I wanted to do was show whoever was there running the camps that I could throw the ball and run fast. For me it was rotating around these groups as much as I can and probably get a little sweat in. Hopefully, they have a good time."