'Honored and blessed': Josh Allen's jersey retired by the University of Wyoming

LARAMIE, WY (WKBW) — Another first for Buffalo Bills QB1 Josh Allen as his alma mater retires his jersey, the first in the school's football program history.

"So many people that I can thank for this achievement," said Allen. "People that believed in me, fans for the support here in Wyoming, I'm so honored and blessed."

Allen spent 2015-2017 in Laramie as a Cowboy before being drafted as pick number 7 by the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

WATCH: Josh Allen's jersey retired by the University of Wyoming

He was joined on the field at halftime Saturday by his parents and greeted by a roaring crowd of fans.

"I love you guys, thank you," said Allen. "God bless, go Pokes!"