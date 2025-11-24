Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Honored and blessed': Josh Allen's jersey retired by the University of Wyoming

Another first for Buffalo Bills QB1 Josh Allen as his alma mater retires his jersey, the first in the school's football program history.
LARAMIE, WY (WKBW) — Another first for Buffalo Bills QB1 Josh Allen as his alma mater retires his jersey, the first in the school's football program history.

"So many people that I can thank for this achievement," said Allen. "People that believed in me, fans for the support here in Wyoming, I'm so honored and blessed."

Allen spent 2015-2017 in Laramie as a Cowboy before being drafted as pick number 7 by the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

He was joined on the field at halftime Saturday by his parents and greeted by a roaring crowd of fans.

"I love you guys, thank you," said Allen. "God bless, go Pokes!"

