Hollister brings more than just a familiar face to Bills offense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — He hasn't always played a large role in the NFL, but Jacob Hollister has been a winner. He began his professional career with back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl win, as a member of the New England Patriots.

After that, he made two more playoff appearances with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and 2020. His role grew under Pete Carroll, and this year, it has a chance to grow again under Sean McDermott in Buffalo.

"The Patriots, and the Seahawks, they've all been similar situations," Hollister said. "You really just have to come in, contribute however you can, and just build your role just for as much as they want to use you. And then try to just get a bigger and bigger role."

Hollister joined the Bills in free agency after an up-and-down year from Dawson Knox and a couple departures from other Bills tight ends. Upon signing, the fifth-year pro was reunited with his college quarterback. Josh Allen and Hollister were at Wyoming together for two seasons.

"It's been awesome. Josh has been that guy who's just got ice in his veins," Hollister said. "Seeing him get that contract was just a huge blessing. There's just nobody that deserves it more than he does. So I'm just happy for him and his family. It's just good to be back here with him."

Since his final college season, Hollister has caught passes some of the NFL's best in Tom Brady and Russell Wilson. In 2020, Josh Allen played his way into the conversation of the league's best quarterbacks, as well. And the Bills tight end has noticed a common denominator.

"The competitiveness, I think, is the thing that I see as most similar in all of them," Hollister said. "You see the second that he puts that helmet on, he's ready to go. You know, he's pissed off every time we don't make a play, get a first down, or whatever it is."

Hollister and the Bills play their second preseason game of the year against the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.