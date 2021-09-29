Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Hochul administration creates contracts with two law firms to help negotiate new stadium for Bills

items.[0].image.alt
Adrian Kraus/AP
An exterior view of Highmark Stadium before a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Highmark Stadium
Posted at 6:00 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 18:00:45-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A spokesperson for Empire State Development has confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News that the Hochul administration has created contracts with two law firms to help negotiate a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

Empire State Development says a $500,000 contract with O'Melveny & Myers, LLP was approved by its board during a meeting in September.

The contract with O'Melveny & Myers, LLP will be for them to provide legal services related to negotiations for the state related to the Bills stadium.

The second contract is with real estate/infrastructure consulting firm AECOM for a contract around $150,000.

Empire State Development is asking AECOM to review and analyze the following options for a new stadium

  • size
  • location
  • amenities
  • cost of renovation vs. new construction

You can review the board meeting where the contract with O'Melveny & Myers, LLP by clicking here.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!