Hochul administration creates contracts with two law firms to help negotiate new stadium for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A spokesperson for Empire State Development has confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News that the Hochul administration has created contracts with two law firms to help negotiate a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

Empire State Development says a $500,000 contract with O'Melveny & Myers, LLP was approved by its board during a meeting in September.

The contract with O'Melveny & Myers, LLP will be for them to provide legal services related to negotiations for the state related to the Bills stadium.

The second contract is with real estate/infrastructure consulting firm AECOM for a contract around $150,000.

Empire State Development is asking AECOM to review and analyze the following options for a new stadium



size

location

amenities

cost of renovation vs. new construction

You can review the board meeting where the contract with O'Melveny & Myers, LLP by clicking here.