No vaccine requirement for Highmark Stadium vendors, security guards

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — All fans 12-years-old and older will have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday’s Bills game at Highmark Stadium, but there’s no vaccination requirements for vendors and security guards at Highmark Stadium.

A screenshot posted on Twitter shows an email from a security group that contracts workers on game day. In bold, it states “our staff does not have to be vaccinated to work games.”

Apparently the staff at the stadium doesn’t have to be vaxxed. Why is that? pic.twitter.com/PT0SucCiEE — Mr. Måjestyk (@wretchedcretin) September 20, 2021

A spokesperson for Vista Security Group said Vista cannot comment. But, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz last week, this email is correct.

While fans have to have at least one shot by Sunday, private contract employees like food vendors and security guards do not need to be vaccinated.

“They all have to follow certain protocols due to their employment,” Poloncarz said. “Like I do know individuals on the field, and they have to be vaccinated. People working in a direct place with the public, we want them to be vaccinated.”

I reached out to Highmark Stadium’s food vendor, Delaware North, but have not yet heard back.

While vaccinations are not required for all game day workers, they must wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

“I understand someone might be taking money from a parking lot who might not be vaccinated, but they will be masked,” Poloncarz said. "All employees of the Bills and other organizations must be masked.”

Allpro parking, the company that contracts lot flaggers in parking lots on game days, said in a statement that employees are following protocol from the state and county health departments, but the statement did not clarify if they are requiring vaccinations.