Highmark Stadium gets a proper farewell and the Buffalo Bills begin to look ahead to Jacksonville

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Sunday night's regular-season finale for the Buffalo Bills had little to do with their 35-8 win over the New York Jets.

Instead, it had everything to do with sending off "old" Highmark Stadium the right way. From the former Bills legends that made an appearance, to the thousands of Bills Mafia members who shed a tear taking in the (more than likely) final game ever at that stadium. It was a night that all of us will never forget.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more.

