‘Hey-Ey-Sundae!’ launched by Perry's Ice Cream in partnership with the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Perry's Ice Cream launched a new ice cream flavor Tuesday in partnership with the Buffalo Bills.

“Hey-Ey-Sundae!,” blends nougat ice cream with salty caramel swirls and brownie dough pieces, according to Perry's. The name is inspired by the iconic Bills "Shout" song.

The flavor is available in 1.5-quart cartons at retailers in the following locations:



Western New York

Central New York

Erie, Pennsylvania

Perry's said the flavor will also be available at participating Perry’s scoop shops across the regions. For every sale, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Buffalo Bills Foundation. In addition, Perry's made a $5,000 donation to the foundation today.

Perry's is the official ice cream of the Bills and this is the fourth co-branded flavor created during their partnership with the Bills.

Previous flavors include:



Brownie Blitz (2008)

Rockpile to the Ralph (2009, the Bills’ 50th Anniversary flavor)

Sundae at the Ralph (2016)

Hey-Ey-Sundae! celebrates our hometown team and honors the tradition of fan-favorite Brownie Blitz. While brownie dough pieces are still included, we’ve given this flavor a fresh take, with a nougat base and salty caramel swirls for a salty-sweet game day (or any day) indulgence. - Perry’s President & CEO Robert Denning