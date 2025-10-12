ATLANTA, G.A. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes has made quite the first impression with his new team.

The fifth-round pick out of Georgia Tech has carved out a bigger role than almost everyone expected, thanks to his exceptional blocking ability. It may sound like a very specific skill set, but for an offense featuring Josh Allen and James Cook, blocking isn't a luxury; it's a necessity.

"He fires me up," Bills left guard David Edwards said. "He's without a doubt the best blocking tight end I've ever seen."

"It brings a smile to all of us, our faces," Bills center Connor McGovern said. "You see him manhandling people out there and you're like, that's Hawsey out there."

WATCH: 'He's the best blocking tight end I've ever seen': Jackson Hawes has impressed Bills teammates

'He's the best blocking tight end I've ever seen': Jackson Hawes has impressed Bills teammates

But what makes a great blocker? We sat down with Hawes to learn some of the tricks of the trade.

"I think that there's kind of two components to it," Hawes told 7 Sports. "I think that you need to be really technically sound and really precise with your hands, your hips, your feet, your eyes. But I think that there's another side of it that's not as technically sound. It's a little more like, hey, I gotta do everything in my power to move this guy against his will. So I think that those two kinds combine and make a good blocker."

To Hawes' credit, he's also contributed as a pass catcher. In five games, he's had four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. While the numbers aren't jaw-dropping, it's worth noting Hawes has caught every pass thrown his way, including a crucial 29-yard contested catch in the final minutes of the season-opener against the Ravens.

"I do take a lot of pride in it," Hawes said. "It's something that I really work hard to be good at. But I'm also like, hey, I've only played five NFL games. I have a long way to go. And I know that I can be better in a ton of ways."

Edwards said Hawes is the kind of player who will play in the league forever. It's high praise for someone still so early on in their career, but it's also validation that Hawes belongs in the NFL. And he's happy his career has started in Buffalo.