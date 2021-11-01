'He's just a guy that does his job', Cole Beasley's big 2nd half helps Bills improve to 5-2

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Week after week, we’ve seen different players step up when the team has needed them to. In Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, it was Cole Beasley’s day to shine.

"You always want to be involved more, that's the competitor in me," he said. "Staying patient is the most important thing."

The Bills wide receiver was fairly quiet in the first part of the season before having a nice outing in the team’s loss to Tennessee before the bye week.

When the team returned to action against the Dolphins, Beasley once again answered the call when the team needed someone to make big plays.

"It always feels good to make plays when your number's called," Beasley said. "You don't want it to be the other way or else you'd feel the opposite."

Beasley finished Sunday’s game with 10 receptions for a season-high 110 yards on 13 targets. Nine of those catches came in the second half, with four coming on the team’s first TD drive of the game.

"He's just a guy that does his job. He hadn't had a lot of opportunities in the last few weeks. Teams were keying on him," QB Josh Allen said. "Finally, he got some opportunities and made huge plays that helped us move the chains and allowed us to get in the end zone."

It seemed like every time the Bills needed a big third down conversion, Allen went to Beasley. The two wound up converting on three big third downs that were more than 10 yards.

"The one third down in particular in the 4th quarter over the middle, just getting open, good protection, and then Josh made a great throw over the middle, it was really good to see," head coach Sean McDermott said when talking about his third down success. "He's a good football player for a reason and Josh knows how to find him."

"On the first third down target [that they went to me], I didn't come through for them and it bugged the heck out of me," Beasley said. "A play like that, you either respond the right way or the wrong way. I needed that play to happen because it got me in the zone after that."

Beasley says it feels good to have a big game and more importantly help the team get their 5th win of the season. Despite his role taking a backseat because of various game plans and play makers the offense has, he knew he'd get his shot eventually.

"All I can do is do my job and try and win for them. Josh found a way to get me the ball and Daboll started calling a lot of stuff where I had those opportunities," Beasley said. "I'm never gonna go to them and tell me to throw me the ball. It does eventually come around and I know that being around this game for a long time."