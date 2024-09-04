Here are the new food and drinks you can get at Highmark Stadium during Buffalo Bills games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will kick off the season on Sunday at Highmark Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals and with a new season comes new food and drink offerings.

“Whether it’s classic fan favorites with a twist or our unique culinary creations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while cheering on the Bills. The positive feedback we received from fans in 2023 was fantastic, especially for our new offerings like the reimagined pizza, and we’re excited to build on that success this season.” - Michael Reilly, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium

Below is a list of the new food and drink offerings and where you can get them in the stadium.

New Culinary Delights:



Bills Burger – Double meat, double cheese, double pickle, with stadium sauce on an everything bun. Available at the Miller Lite Brew Pub, various grill stands (111, 119, 125, 133, 141, 307, 330), Pepsi Club, Toyota Club and Dunn Tire Club.

Powerhouse Quesadilla – Featuring black beans, charred corn, smoked almond red pepper sauce and vegan cheese. Gluten-friendly and vegan. Available at the Miller Lite Brew Pub.

Brisket Sandwich – Smoked beef topped with crispy onions, Cattlemen’s BBQ sauce and pickled jalapeños on a Kaiser roll. Available at BBQ stands (109, 131, 312, 333).

Steak Quesadilla – Sirloin with caramelized onions, Galbani mozzarella and red pepper aioli, served with chips. Available at the Toyota Club, Pepsi Club and Dunn Tire Club.

The Milano – A combination of salami, chicken cutlet, shaved Parmesan, sundried tomato aioli and arugula on a seeded roll. Available at the Toyota Club, Pepsi Club, Dunn Tire Club and Caesars Sportsbook Lounge.

Sweet Chili Tenders – Four sweet chili tenders, dusted with chili Doritos. Available at the Miller Lite Brew Pub and Bud Light Club.

Chicken Finger Pizza – Boneless buffalo wings, sesame crust, blue cheese base and mozzarella on pizza. Available at the Toyota Club, Pepsi Club and Dunn Tire Club.

The SPICY “Joey T” Pizza – Mozzarella, red onion, pepperoni and Calabrian chili. Available at the Miller Lite Brew Pub and Bud Light Club.

Queen City Weck – Loaded top round sandwich on a Wegmans weck roll with horseradish fondue. Available at 716 Stands (114, 136, 315, 334).

Two Foot Nacho – Tortilla chips topped with BBQ pulled pork, queso, pickled onions, cilantro, jalapeños and lime crema. Available at BBQ stands (109, 131, 312, 333), Toyota Club and Pepsi Club West.

Game Day Specials:



Sonoran Hot Dog – A bacon-wrapped hot dog with red bean pico de gallo, mustard and mayonnaise. Available at the Miller Lite Brew Pub.

Cardinal Quesadilla (Week 1) – Shaved mortadella, refried beans, cotija cheese, jalapeño mayo and pico de gallo. Available at the Toyota Club, Pepsi Club and Dunn Tire Club.

Battle Boat (Week 1) – Two feet of waffle fries, one half topped with buffalo pierogi and papuska and the other topped with blackened chicken, elote corn and jalapeños. This new creation will change each week, with half of the toppings based on flavors from the opposing city. The name “Battle Boat” was coined at Delaware North’s annual “Bring a Future Leader to Work Day,” as part of an exercise for participating children. Available at the Miller Lite Brew Pub.

Premium and Suite Offerings:



Pepsi Stands – New this season are two dedicated Pepsi concession spaces within the sideline clubs at Highmark Stadium. These Pepsi-branded spaces will offer unique and exclusive food options from select local Bills Backer Restaurants throughout the season. Fans who visit these locations will receive the full “Better with Pepsi” experience.

Birria Quesadilla – Braised beef with tortilla, guajillo chilis, cumin and cilantro. Available at the Bud Light Club.

Truffle Burger Sliders – All-beef sliders with bacon jam, Swiss cheese, truffle aioli and tobacco onions. Available in the suites.

Halal Chicken – Spice blend, turmeric rice, raisins, sliced almonds, pepper chutney, white garlic sauce and grilled pita. Available in the suites.

Southwest BBQ Platter – Smoked brisket, ribs, andouille sausage, cornbread, coleslaw, potato salad, mac & cheese and pickled vegetables. Available in the suites.

ButterBlock Dessert Box – Assorted seasonal tarts, custards and pastries from a local bakery. Available in the suites.

Refreshing Beverages:



Malt Cocktails – Available at Gate 4-5, outside the Miller Lite Brew Pub.

Cocktail Carafe – Cocktails for two served in a Bills souvenir carafe.

Twisted Tea – Available at all stands.

Goose Island Beer Hug – Hazy IPA available at concession beer markets.

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA – Available at all permanent stands.

Celsius Energy Drink – Available at the Miller Lite Brew Pub and 100 level beverage markets.

Jack in Black – A blend of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7, espresso, Pepsi and cherry. Available at the Toyota Club and Pepsi Club West.

New Packaging:

