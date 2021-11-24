Healthy Bills squad to face Kamara-less Saints, Ingram questionable for Thursday's game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills enter Thursday's matchup with the New Orleans Saints fairly healthy, but will be facing a Saints squad that's already ruled four players out and could be without two more.

The Saints will be without RB Alvin Kamara for Thursday's game while three others, DE Marcus Davenport, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, and T Ryan Ramczyk have also been ruled out.

A big name to keep on eye on is the Saints' other backfield weapon in RB Mark Ingram who's been ruled as questionable and was limited in Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. T Terron Armstead is also a game-time decision.

Should the Saints also be without Ingram, who's 4th in the league in rushing with 793 yards, the Saints offense will have to adjust as they've relied on the run game at times. QB Trevor Siemian, who's played in the team's last four games, threw for three TDs and two interceptions last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.