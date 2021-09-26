'He played a bit more free today and executed at a high level', Josh Allen shines in win over WFT

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen, welcome back.

Bills fans got a nice treat on Sunday in the Bills' win over the Washington Football Team, as the Josh Allen many fans expected to see this season showed up and shined.

"I just care so much about my teammates and my biggest fear is letting them down," Allen said after the game. "It was a complete team win today."

The Bills quarterback had a sluggish start to the 2021 season, just weeks after signing a $258M contract extension. In the team's loss to Pittsburgh and win over Miami, Allen completed just 58% of his passes for 449 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

In Sunday's 43-21 win over the WFT, Allen completed 74.4% of his passes and finished with 358 yards and five total touchdowns [four passing, one rushing]. It was Allen's first 300-yard game this season.

"There's good defenses, there's good teams in this league, and we all want it to be perfect, Josh includes. But the reality is it's not going to be perfect," head coach Sean McDermott said. "He played a little bit more free today and executed at a high level."

The offense was cooking from nearly start to finish, going 4-for-6 in the red zone and converting 9-of-15 third down conversions. They also capitalized on a late 1st half drive with :26 left on the clock, going 51 yards and taking a 27-14 lead into the locker room.

"I think Josh got into a really good rhythm and with six seconds left that's a situation we've been in before," McDermott said. I praise our players. They were extremely calm."

"I love those types of situations. That type of trust you have in your offense, we feel that," Allen said. "When Coach is allowing us to go out there and be us, it's a good feeling."

While the receivers were making big-time plays, the offensive line kept Allen on his feet all game. The unit allowed zero sacks against the WFT defense, improving from their four allowed sacks in the two games prior to Sunday.

"We said, let's focus on us," Dion Dawkins said about the unit's play. "As long as we flush the criticism and focus on us, we'll be alright."

Allen and the Bills offense finished with 481 total yards. They added 122 yards on the ground.