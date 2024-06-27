'Have to just keep buying in': Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins embracing change

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills offensive line, despite the departure of center Mitch Morse, has shown resilience.

This adaptability should provide some comfort to offensive coordinator Joe Brady as he navigates the challenge of finding a new offensive identity without wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Briana Aldridge/ WKBW Joe Brady at minicamp



“We have to just keep buying into Joe Brady,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins. “Trust in what plays he’s throwing at us and understanding that we have to do our best job, for him to do his best job, for us to have a chance to win.”

As the Bills work toward another winning season, they’ll have to do it without Morse who has been the glue for the group since 2019. Looking ahead, it will be Connor McGovern taking over at center.

“So, I got drafted as a center originally, and then new coaching staff came in and got moved to guard and always kind of sneaked my way back to center,” said McGovern. "Now, officially, I get to move back to Center, so I’m happy.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is the health of the offensive line. Its durability allowed rookie O’Cyrus Torrence to play 100% of the offensive snaps last season.

Matt Durisko/AP Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) blocks against New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

“I want to come in with a fresh mindset, not living on what I did last year,” said Torrence.

Year two for Torrence has already come with a new leadership role. He says been able to provide some insight to rookies like Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

“It’s fun just getting to put the little knowledge I could get from last year from all the snaps just to give it to him. A little nugget at a time because I know an information overload is real.“

June is still the early part of the season, but all the pieces are forming together for Buffalo's offensive line.

“I’m happy to be in an offense that Joe is calling because even though the pieces are shuffling, Joe just keeps on coaching, and he keeps on doing his thing with no hiccup,” said Dawkins.