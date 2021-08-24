Watch
Hall of Famer Bruce Smith stops by Bills practice to work with defensive ends

Bruce Smith Practice
Posted at 7:30 PM, Aug 24, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have made one thing clear: they want their pass rush to be better.

Back in April, the team spent their first two draft picks on defensive ends, and before their game against the Chicago Bears, there was a big emphasis on rushing the passer. On Tuesday, the team brought in reinforcement in former Bills player Bruce Smith.

"You see special things starting to happen with the Buffalo Bills," Smith said after practice. "We've got a lot to be excited about."

Smith is the NFL's all-time sack leader so he knows a thing or two about taking down an opposing quarterback. He spent his time at practice sharing pointers with the team's edge rushers. Younger players like Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham soaked everything in.

"It's amazing .It's surreal," Rousseau said. "A dude who had 200 sacks being able to give you some advice, it's awesome."

"He's pretty much saying the same thing the coaches are saying but hearing it from him, the success he had and the success our coaches had, it's great," Basham added. "So you're getting a lot from both of them."

