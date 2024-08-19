Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Growing injury list forces Buffalo Bills to make changes for third preseason game

bills draft.jpg
WKBW
bills draft.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The list of injuries for the Buffalo Bills is growing heading into the third and final preseason game of the 2024 season.

Head Coach Sean McDermott says the team will not play the starters Saturday versus the Carolina Panthers so that the coaches can better evaluate the rest of the roster.

Sports Director Matt Bove tweeted the updated injury list:

The Bills play the Panthers Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. for the final preseason game.

The Bills then have a week off before the regular season begins with a home game on September 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!