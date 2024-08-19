Growing injury list forces Buffalo Bills to make changes for third preseason game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The list of injuries for the Buffalo Bills is growing heading into the third and final preseason game of the 2024 season.

Head Coach Sean McDermott says the team will not play the starters Saturday versus the Carolina Panthers so that the coaches can better evaluate the rest of the roster.

Sports Director Matt Bove tweeted the updated injury list:

Tons of injury news from Sean McDermott. Some good, but more bad. Curtis Samuel, MVS, Quinton Morris, Damar Hamlin, & Mitch Trubisky are week to week. Samuel’s injury is turf toe. Cole Bishop, Mike Edwards, & Nick Morrow will be limited participants at practice this week.… — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 19, 2024

The Bills play the Panthers Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. for the final preseason game.

The Bills then have a week off before the regular season begins with a home game on September 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals.