Greg Rousseau & C.J. Gardner-Johnson shine in Buffalo Bills best defensive performance of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills beat the Los Angeles Chargers 24-16 despite five turnovers on offense. Much of the credit belongs to the defense, who had their best performance of the season, allowing just one touchdown despite the offensive struggles.

"Offensively we didn't have our fastball yesterday, but defensively we had our fastball, and I thought that was really (great) as we continue to learn about our team," Bills Head Coach Joe Brady said. "To be able to win yesterday when our offense wasn't at their best, but our defense was keeping us in that football game and playing a really outstanding football is going to pay dividends as we go forward."

"I love the way we responded but it wasn't perfect by any stretch," Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard said. "There was a lot of reps even that we won that we were like, 'ah, this, this can be cleaner.' I don't love the execution on some of it, but that's football, right? You go make your corrections, but you find a way to win on Sunday and you get to the next down."

So how encouraging are the strides shown by the defense and what will things look like with injury questions to cornerback Christian Benford?

Watch the full episode of Leading The Charge with Matt Bové and Joe Buscaglia at the top of the page!