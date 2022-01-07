Gov. Hochul says outdoor stadium is 'part of the culture of the Buffalo experience'

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul held a COVID-19 update Friday and during a question and answer period she was asked about the negotiations surrounding a possible new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

The governor was asked where negotiations stand and her preference for either a dome or open-air stadium.

"Well, when there is 18 inches of snow on the ground a dome always sounds better, but I do believe that part of the culture of the Buffalo experience is to have the outdoor [stadium]," said Hochul.

Gov. Hochul continued on to say the state had conversations on a dome versus open-air stadium with Pegula Sports and Entertainment when a study of options for a possible new stadium was conducted. She said it was determined the preference was Orchard Park instead of Downtown Buffalo and to keep it open-air as part of the "Buffalo bravado, which people love to showcase."

The governor also said conversations surrounding the negations have been going on for months and have been very positive. There is not a date certain, other than next few months, where an agreement has to be completed but Hochul said she would like to complete it sooner rather than later.

During an appearance in Western New York just before Christmas, Hochul said, "if their desire is Orchard Park, it's Orchard Park, we've never said otherwise." During that appearance the governor also said she could get a deal done by the end of the year and if not they have until the end of March. A few days later Empire State Development publicly released renderings which gave us a first look at what a new stadium could like like.