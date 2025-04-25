'Game-changing speed': Buffalo Bills select Maxwell Hairston in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Needing some fresh, young faces on defense, and in particular in the secondary, the Buffalo Bills selected Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hairston ran the fastest 40-yard dash of anyone at the NFL Combine (4.28). His speed and ability to jump routes stand out on tape. He also went toe-to-toe with the best receivers in college football, playing in the SEC Conference.

ESPN's Jordan Reid caught up with 7 Sports last week to talk about positions of need for the Bills, and Hairston fits a glaring need.

"Well, I think two areas where they have huge needs right now are cornerback and also defensive line because they just don't have a lot of depth at either position," Reid told 7 Sports. "The great thing for them is that there's a lot of depth in this year's class and the great thing about picking at No. 30 overall you can really sit back and allow the draft board to fall to you."

The hope is that Hairston can come in right away and compete for the starting cornerback role opposite Christian Benford despite the offseason additions of Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson.

Last time Buffalo drafted a first-round corner was in 2022 when they selected Kaiir Elam who is now with the Dallas Cowboys.

Tibbetts' Take: I was always team defensive tackle or EDGE rusher but the board didn't fall that way. We always seem to harp on the Bills for not adding speed in particular on offense. But this time around, they took the fastest man from the NFL Combine and will join rising star Christian Benford in the secondary along with Taron Johnson, Tre White and Dane Jackson. Buffalo fills a glaring need on their roster on day one and they did so by staying put. I'm weary of first-round corners but here's hoping Hairston flips the narrative.

WATCH BELOW: Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane speaks with Sports Director Matt Bove about the team's goals for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane speaks to 7 Sports hours before the 2025 NFL Draft