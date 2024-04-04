Watch Now
'Four of the best years of my life', Stefon Diggs reflects on his time with the Bills

Posted at 10:55 PM, Apr 03, 2024
After news of Stefon Diggs' move to Texas, he took to Instagram to reflect on his time in Buffalo.

The Bills' former wide receiver wrote that his time in the city has encompassed some of the best years of his life, writing:

I can’t begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo ♥️💙. Four of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms. I’m forever grateful for you all and the @buffalobills organization ! Something special was built over these years with some very special men, that will always have a place in my heart. Billsmafia, so many great memories created throughout the years. Those games were crazy because of you. Sadly good things come to an end until we meet again ♾️ 14

