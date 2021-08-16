Former NFL All-Pro Luke Kuechly makes appearance at Bills Camp, works with linebackers

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — We're used to seeing former Carolina Panthers change colors to sport Bills red, white, and blue. One player we never expected to see wearing those colors? Luke Kuechly.

That changed on Monday when the former Pro-Bowler and All-Pro LB stopped by Bills Training Camp, wearing Bills gear and working with some of the team's defense.

Ladies and gentlemen, Luke Kuechly was out at #Bills practice this morning. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year & 7x Pro Bowler was working with the linebackers #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/b7MDtIbzBR — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 16, 2021

Kuechly has a connection to Bills head coach Sean McDermott, playing under him from 2011-2016 when he served as the Panthers' defensive coordinator. He retired from the league in January 2020 and spent last season as a pro scout for Carolina. He resigned from that position after the season.

To have a 7x Pro-Bowler and 5x All-Pro in your presence is always beneficial, especially for some of the younger players.

"I think he's a great source for Tremaine and even Matt [Milano], but really anybody in that room can learn so much from how to be professional to how to be great at his position," defensive tackle Star Lotulelei said after practice. "He's such a smart player - how he saw the field, how he saw plays, what he saw. I think they can learn and I think these guys are a little spoiled having Luke in there. I'd take advantage if i was anybody in that room."

This isn't the first time during Camp that the Bills linebacker group had a special visitor. About a week ago, former Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander stopped by his old stomping grounds to help "coach" up some of his former teammates.