Menu

Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Former Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky signing with Buffalo Bills

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Brett Duke
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Mitchell Trubisky
Posted at 3:03 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 15:07:33-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are signing former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a one year deal, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

Trubisky, 26, was drafted second overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Trubisky will serve as Josh Allen's backup in Orchard Park.

The quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes last season, leading the Bears to a wild card berth, and has thrown 64 touchdowns in his four seasons in Chicago.

"This is a reset for him," said Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane. "We don't expect him to be here long-term. We hope it's a great reset for him. Hopefully in a year, he'll get a chance to go back and land a nice contract and starting job somewhere, but we're excited to add him here in the mix."

The Buffalo Bills also announced they are bringing back running back and special teams specialist Taiwan Jones.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources