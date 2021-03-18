Former Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky signing with Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are signing former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a one year deal, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

Trubisky, 26, was drafted second overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Trubisky will serve as Josh Allen's backup in Orchard Park.

The quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes last season, leading the Bears to a wild card berth, and has thrown 64 touchdowns in his four seasons in Chicago.

"This is a reset for him," said Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane. "We don't expect him to be here long-term. We hope it's a great reset for him. Hopefully in a year, he'll get a chance to go back and land a nice contract and starting job somewhere, but we're excited to add him here in the mix."

The Buffalo Bills also announced they are bringing back running back and special teams specialist Taiwan Jones.