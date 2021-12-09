Former Buffalo Bills special teams standout Mark Pike dies at age 57

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A prominent member of the Buffalo Bills from the 1990s Super Bowl runs has died.

The Buffalo Bills announced that Mark Pike died on Wednesday at the age of 57.

Pike played for the Bills from 1986 to 1998 after being drafted by the team in the seventh round of the 1986 NFL Draft.

Pike is the Bills all-time leader in special teams tackles.

Pike died of complications due to COVID-19 and pneumonia.