Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Darryl Talley 'this is where you wanna be this time of year'

Posted at 7:02 PM, Dec 06, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Darryl Talley joined 7 Eyewitness News Sports Director Matt Bove ahead of the Bills big Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots.

As the wind whipped through the parking lots of Highmark Stadium, Bove asked Talley "where else would you rather be? I can think of a lot of places Darryl, it's cold out here!" Talley responded "this is where you wanna be this time of year!"

Talley said the weather helps the home team because the home team is in the weather each day.

You can watch Talley's full thoughts on the game above.

