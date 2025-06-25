BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — This week, on the sacred grounds of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, former NFL running back and longtime Buffalo Bills assistant coach Elijah Pitts will receive the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s annual Award of Excellence nearly 27 years after his passing.

The award recognizes his contribution to the game of football.

"You needed to find out as a coach what made everyone tick, what made those guys go?" his son, Ron, told me. "I think that‘s where he had some special relationships with (running) backs."

WATCH: Former Buffalo Bills asst. coach Elijah Pitts to receive Pro Football Hall of Fame Award of Excellence

Former Buffalo Bills asst. coach Elijah Pitts to receive Pro Football Hall of Fame Award

Perhaps his most special relationship was with one of the best to ever do it, none other than Bills legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas.

“Thurman wasn’t just a guy he coached, I think in a lot of ways, he looked at Thurman as another son," Ron said. "They had that kind of special relationship."

You hear the word family a lot when it comes to talking about the Bills, and you can make the argument that it started during the 16 years Pitts walked the sidelines in Orchard Park.

Although he passed in 1998, the road he took to achieving his NFL dreams has now set up generations to follow in his footsteps.

“He grew up in Arkansas in the 1930s, which, as we know in American history, was not an easy time for African Americans," his grandson Shea said. "I think during all that stuff, he couldn’t sleep in the same hotel room as his teammates a lot of the time.”

“He’s constantly getting awards for so many things after his life, and the fact he’s going to go into the Hall of Fame as a contributor to the game of football as an assistant coach is just amazing," his grandson Lee added. "I think that’s the biggest takeaway is what one man can truly do for his life and for the lives of others around him.”

As his family prepares to receive this incredible honor on his behalf, there is one woman who they’d argue deserves her own award.

“How strong Elijah was as a man and the things he was able to accomplish, that’s amazing — but the thing that doesn’t get shown as much is how strong of a woman he had by his side," Lee said. "My grandmother, Ruth Pitts."

“I can’t give her enough credit because without her, dad would be the first to tell you those championships don’t happen," Ron added.