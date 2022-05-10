Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Former Bills DE Jerry Hughes finds new home with Texans

Jerry Hughes Bills
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills defeated the Jets 27-10. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Jerry Hughes Bills
Posted at 1:31 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 13:31:58-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are officially saying goodbye to a player who's been around for nearly a decade.

Former defensive Jerry Hughes has reportedly signed with the Houston Texans, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Joining the Bills in 2013, Hughes was the longest tenured player.

Hughes, 34, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2010 and joined the Bills three seasons later. During his career with the Bills, Hughes finished with 298 total tackles, 53 sacks, and one interception.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine