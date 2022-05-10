Former Bills DE Jerry Hughes finds new home with Texans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are officially saying goodbye to a player who's been around for nearly a decade.

Former defensive Jerry Hughes has reportedly signed with the Houston Texans, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Joining the Bills in 2013, Hughes was the longest tenured player.

Breaking: FA DE Jerry Hughes is signing with the #Texans, per source.



Hughes has missed just one game during the last decade -- while amassing two double-digit sack seasons and 82 TFLs in his career.



It’s also a return home for Hughes -- a Houston native who starred at TCU. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 10, 2022

Hughes, 34, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2010 and joined the Bills three seasons later. During his career with the Bills, Hughes finished with 298 total tackles, 53 sacks, and one interception.