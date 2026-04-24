Five best options for the Buffalo Bills with 35th pick in the NFL Draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills traded back three times on Thursday night and completely moved out of the first round. In the process, they added two picks and moved up substantially in the third round.

Here are the picks the Bills currently own:

No. 35 (second)

No. 66 (third)

No. 101 (fourth)

No. 125 (fourth)

No. 126 (fourth)

No. 167 (fifth)

No. 168 (fifth)

No. 182 (sixth)

No. 220 (seventh)

But for this, let’s focus on pick No. 35 because there are some really strong options on the board for the Bills. Even some names I liked at No. 26.

Here are five names to keep tabs on:

Jacob Rodriguez

Linebacker

Texas Tech

Rodriguez would immediately be a starting linebacker on the Bills' defense. He led the FBS with seven forced fumbles in 2025 and is considered an elite athlete. He’s not the biggest linebacker and isn’t considered great in pass coverage, but his playmaking ability and reliability are two things NFL front offices covet. Rodriguez has been a name tied to the Bills for months, so this is maybe the most obvious name on this list.

Kayden McDonald

Defensive Tackle

Ohio State

If the Bills want to draft a defensive tackle who is a stout run defender, McDonald should be their man. He’s a scheme fit for the Bills and would complement the other guys already on the roster. McDonald won’t create a ton of pressure on the quarterback, but his skill set will allow others to thrive. This is a rock-solid football player who will immediately make a defensive line better. Of the names on this list, McDonald might be the one I think most likely lands in Buffalo.

Cashius Howell

EDGE

Texas A&M

Howell can get to the quarterback, and the Bills desperately need guys who can do that. The knock on him is that he’s not the most complete player. Against the run, Howell struggles, so he would be almost exclusively used on passing downs, and the Bills have two guys already on their roster that they like in Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb. Howell would be a bit of a luxury but for a player who many believe was one of the best pure pass rushers in the class, the 35th pick would be well worth it.

Denzel Boston

WR

Washington

I think sometimes people hear Boston’s name and think of Keon Coleman. But that comparison isn’t fair. Boston plays big and does a solid job creating separation. This wide receiver class seemed to be a group of the top three, and then a second group of three (Concepcion, Cooper, and Boston). Boston is the lone player remaining before a big drop off at the position, so if the Bills are truly interested in adding a wide receiver, the Washington wide receiver may be their best and last strong option.

For what it’s worth, the NFL Combine, Boston said he had a great meeting with the Bills, and they also had a Zoom call together.

Zion Young

EDGE

Missouri

The Bills have a type when it comes to edge rushers, and Young is their type. He’s 6’6”, 262 pounds, and wins with pure strength. He would be a bit redundant with Greg Rousseau, but with a new scheme and Rousseau playing in a more hybrid role, they could both serve a purpose moving forward.