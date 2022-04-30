First round draft pick Kaiir Elam arrives at One Bills Drive

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — 24 hours ago, cornerback Kaiir Elam was waiting for a phone call at a family friend's house in Florida. Today, he's on the ground in Orchard Park.

The Bills' first round pick was formally introduced today at One Bills Drive. Elam was joined by his father, mother, and 11-year-old little brother.

"I just felt so relieved, so at home, and so at peace," Elam said about learning he was drafted. "I had no control over the draft except to go out there and compete at the combine, and at your pro day. But at the end of the day, you don't know. You're not picking yourself."

You can watch Elam's complete introductory press conference above. As of the start of the second round, the Bills still have six more picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.