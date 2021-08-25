First preseason experience helping Zack Moss shake off rust

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills running back Zack Moss has been in and around Western New York for quite some time. The majority of his winter, spring, and summer were spent rehabbing after his rookie season came to an end against the Indianapolis Colts in January.

“I definitely think I’ve gotten over that hurdle," Moss said. "Getting hit finally for the first time in the very long time, I think I’m past that.”

“He’s steadily improved since training camp has started, so we’ll see how it goes,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said.

Training camp is nothing new for Moss. But as he enters his second year in the NFL, the preseason is. After sitting out against the Lions two weeks ago, the Utah product saw his first preseason action.

“It helps, I think, just because you get to go against different people," Moss said. "Going against different teams and different personnel, I think it helps the coaches with their stuff and us as players.”

Moss and fellow running back Devin Singletary had relatively down years in 2020. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the passing attack led the way to Buffalo's first division title since the turn of the century.

"Negative runs was a big thing for us last year and that’s one of the points of emphasis," Daboll said. "You know, between him, and [Singletary], and Breida, those guys have done a nice job.”

The Bills' 1A and 1B in the running game go way back; Singletary and Moss have known one another since high school. So when Motor succeeds, Moss isn't surprised.

"Day in and day out we’re pushing each other and making sure we come into the season ready to go,” Moss said. "Motor’s a really special guy with the things he can do with the ball, and he’s obviously been showing that.”

Moss has one more preseason outing to show what he's capable of, too. The Bills host the Packers on Saturday; Pittsburgh comes to Orchard Park to open the regular season on September 12th.