Firebaugh High School 'throwback' hoodie available after Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen wore it to game

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen arrives before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 12:45 PM, Oct 06, 2021
FIREBAUGH, Calif. (WKBW) — Before Sunday's Bills game, quarterback Josh Allen wore a Firebaugh High School hoodie and Bills fans wanted to know how they could get their hands on one; now they can.

Firebaugh High School 'throwback' hoodies can be purchased at Shop One Buffalo, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the high school per Josh Allen's wishes.

The sweatshirts are $40 and will take seven to ten days to ship.

You can purchase the hoodie by clicking here.

