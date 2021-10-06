Firebaugh High School 'throwback' hoodie available after Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen wore it to game

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (WKBW) — Before Sunday's Bills game, quarterback Josh Allen wore a Firebaugh High School hoodie and Bills fans wanted to know how they could get their hands on one; now they can.
Firebaugh High School 'throwback' hoodies can be purchased at Shop One Buffalo, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the high school per Josh Allen's wishes.
Josh Allen & Firebaugh Eagles fans… you waited…. Here is the link to THE sweatshirt! We appreciate the support in advance ❤️💙 https://t.co/y09jtLh7V2— Firebaugh Eagles (@FHSeaglesports) October 6, 2021
The sweatshirts are $40 and will take seven to ten days to ship.
You can purchase the hoodie by clicking here.
