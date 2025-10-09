Field and seats being installed at the new Highmark Stadium, future home of the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction crews are finalizing the installation of a natural grass field at the new Highmark Stadium, marking a significant milestone as the future home of the Buffalo Bills takes shape.

The installation brings new life to what has been a concrete-heavy construction site, according to Steve Ranalli, president of the Erie County Stadium Corporation.

"This has been a very dark and gray sort of facility for the longest time with all the concrete, but you know this starts to make it look and feel like the football field we all were hoping to see," Ranalli said.

Crews spent three days installing the field, which consists of two acres of Kentucky blue grass grown at Tuckahoe Farms in New Jersey, a facility that specializes in natural grass for sports venues. Installation was expected to be completed on Thursday.

WATCH: Earlier this week, the Bills released photos as the installation began. Watch the video below to get an inside look at the process.

Buffalo Bills release photos of turf going in at the new Highmark Stadium

"This grass actually started growing about 13 months ago. It was cut from its location, shipped out, and installed within 24 hours," Ranalli said.

The field features cutting-edge technology beneath the surface that has been under development for months. The system includes both irrigation and heating components designed to maintain optimal playing conditions.

"The field will be heated up to a constant temperature in the low 60s almost year-round until after the last home playoff game in January," Ranalli said.

The heating system will help melt snow both on the field and the artificial track on the outside, where players and coaches will stand during games.

"It is really at the cutting edge of what a natural grass field is, both at the NFL level as well as ever at the European soccer level as well," Ranalli said.

Stadium construction has also progressed significantly in other areas. More than 20,000 new seats have been installed in the lower bowl over the past month, with that section nearly complete.

WATCH: Field and seats being installed at the new Highmark Stadium, future home of the Buffalo Bills

Workers will next focus on installing seats in the upper bowl before finishing seating in suites and other areas throughout the facility.

Ranalli says overall stadium construction is approximately 70% complete, with substantial completion expected by July 2026.

"It absolutely will be ready on time for the 26 season," Ranalli said.

Workers plan to complete exterior work over the next couple of months before shifting focus indoors during winter to finish suites and interior spaces.