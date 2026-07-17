ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Linebacker Bradley Chubb hasn't played a game yet for the Buffalo Bills, but he's giving back already in Western New York.

On Friday, Chubb partnered with Bank of America and the Western New York PGA to host a golf clinic for members of the Boys & Girls Club. Local PGA professionals, volunteers and Chubb spent time with the kids, giving them advice on and off the golf course.

"Growing up, it was football and basketball," Chubb told 7 Sports. "I wasn't really introduced to the game of golf, but as a professional, I've been around the game, and I see all the life skills it teaches you, so it makes me want to give back to the kids and help them find a new avenue for themselves."

WATCH: Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb giving back to WNY

'Feels like that's my purpose': Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb giving back to WNY

Chubb said he's been working with the Boys & Girls Club for years in his previous cities, so he wanted to keep his tradition alive here in Buffalo.

"I feel like that's been a big part of who I am and where I've been," Chubb said. "In Raleigh, Denver and Miami, I just wanted to help the kids out here in Buffalo and be a part of their lives and build something with the foundation."

Chubb, who turned 30 last month, had had a whirlwind summer. He got married a few months ago and is preparing for a big role on a revamped Bills defense this season. Making a difference on the football field will always be important, but so is giving back.

"It's amazing, honestly; it feels like that's what my purpose is," Chubb said. "Being able to have this platform to inspire somebody, inspire the next person."