Fans donating to The Summit Center in support of Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — After the Buffalo Bills loss in the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs fans are donating to The Summit Center in support of Dalton Kincaid.

Fans are rallying to support Kincaid after he failed to catch a desperation pass from quarterback Josh Allen on fourth down late in the fourth quarter of the loss. It was ultimately the last play the Bills ran on offense.

According to The Summit Center, calls were made on social media after the game by Bills Mafia, Ravens Flock and Chiefs Kingdom to make donations in support of Kincaid.

As of Monday morning, The Summit Center said over 160 donors made a gift in support of Kincaid.

According to The Summit Center, Kincaid has been an advocate since 2023 and chose Summit as his My Cause My Cleats charity in 2023 and 2024. There have also been additional projects he has done to support Summit.

“Our students and families are still talking about Dalton’s visit last spring. The atmosphere was electric when he entered the building. Not only is he an incredible athlete, but he has a big heart, and that was evident during the time he spent with our students.” - Mary Bennett, superintendent of Summit Academy, The Summit Center’s school-based program

The Summit Center is Western New York’s leading expert on autism spectrum disorder and through its programs, it supports more than 1,100 children and adults each year with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Summit said donations in support of Kincaid will be used to continue providing equitable opportunities for children and adults with autism.

You can find more information and donate here.