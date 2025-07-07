'Like a dream': Longtime Buffalo Bills employees, reporters share favorite Highmark Stadium memories

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to play their final season inside Highmark Stadium, we're taking a walk down memory lane to share 52 years of iconic moments and unforgettable memories. Over the last several months, the 7 Sports team has spoken with more than two dozen Bills legends, longtime employees, and loyal members of the fan base.

Each week leading up to the start of training camp, we will share their stories as part of our series: Leading The Charge: 52 Years of Fandemonium.

In Episode 4, titled "Like a Dream," we hear from longtime Bills employees and media members as they share their favorite memories from inside the stadium.

For almost everyone we spoke with, the final season inside Highmark Stadium will be bittersweet. The excitement about an updated venue is real, but saying goodbye to such a special building will be difficult.

"We all have amazing memories here," Andy Major, Buffalo Bills Vice President of Operations and Guest Experiences, said. "We all have games we can recite play-by-play. We all have family trips and these cool things you might've experienced with your friends. We grew up here."

"It's a little sad in a way, to be honest with you," longtime ticket office employee Deb said. "I grew up here. But when you look across the street at that new facility, it's like Oh my gosh, I can't wait to see that one. I can't wait to hear the fans in that one because they're loud in here, they're going to be deafening over there."

