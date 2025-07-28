'If the walls could talk': Buffalo Bills prepare for bittersweet final season at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to play their final season inside Highmark Stadium, we are taking a walk down memory lane to share 52 years of iconic moments and unforgettable memories.

Over the last several months, the 7 Sports team has spoken with more than two dozen Bills legends, longtime employees and loyal members of the fan base.

In this series, Leading The Charge: 52 Years of Fandemonium, we will share their stories.

In the series finale, Episode 7, titled "If these walls could talk," we revisit and say goodbye to an iconic stadium that opened its doors in 1973. During the finale, we will hear from current and former players, employees, lifelong fans and media members about their parting thoughts.

"If the walls could talk, right?" head coach Sean McDermott said. "All the people in this community who have a story about their favorite times here watching the red, white and blue play, right? It's emotional, it is."

"It's a part of me. I mean it really is," senior advisor to the GM Jim Overdorf said. "I mean, it's like a great feeling when you walk out into the stadium. I don't think it matters if you're 2 and 10, or if you're 10 and 2. When you walk out of that tunnel, to feel the energy from the people in the crowd, it's amazing."

"I will be cheering for the Bills forever, and I know Ralph's up there cheering," Mary Wilson said.

For Bills fans, this season will be a mixed bag of emotions as they experience their final games inside a cherished building but prepare to move across the street to one of the most impressive buildings in the NFL.

"It's been an awesome stadium, I know the fans are ready for something new," quarterback Josh Allen said. "But hopefully we can end this season on a bang."

"The storybook ending is having an AFC championship podium and interviews. The last ever game inside this stadium," sideline reporter Sal Capaccio said. "That's the way this stadium needs to go out."

"Maybe if we're all lucky, we're going to bring that championship memory to the new stadium in year one," senior vice president of operations and guest experience, Andy Major, said.

"I know we're going to win a Super Bowl," lifelong fan Joanie Podkowinski-Dekokker said. "I know it. I feel it in my heart."

