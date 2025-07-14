'Hallowed Ground': Longtime Buffalo Bills fans share favorite Highmark Stadium memories

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to play their final season inside Highmark Stadium, we're taking a walk down memory lane to share 52 years of iconic moments and unforgettable memories. Over the last several months, the 7 Sports team has spoken with more than two dozen Bills legends, longtime employees, and loyal members of the fan base.

Each week leading up to the start of training camp, we will share their stories as part of our series: Leading The Charge: 52 Years of Fandemonium.

In Episode 5, titled “Hallowed Ground," we hear from longtime Bills fans about their favorite memories inside Highmark Stadium. It’s clear that what has made the Bills home-field advantage so strong over the years isn’t just the building itself, but the people who fill it.

There’s no denying the final season inside Highmark Stadium will be bittersweet, and that was a thought every fan we spoke with shared.

"Some of my best, earliest childhood memories are sitting with my grandfather, watching Bills games in Orchard Park," said John Lang, also known as Bills Elvis.

"Hallowed ground, right?" said Del Reid, Founder of 26 Shirts and Bills Mafia. "It's a really special place. It's somewhere that everybody in Western New York, or every Bills fan in WNY, that's a shared place that we have that's kind of special."

The fifth episode also features interviews with:

Abbey Lang, Lifelong Bills fan and Bills Elvis' daughter

Brother Bill, Lifelong Bills fan and content creator

Joanie Podkowinski-DeKoker, Lifelong Bills fan

And more!

Each Monday through July 28, we will debut a new episode at 7:30 p.m. on WKBW. Each episode will highlight different eras and moments inside one of the most beloved buildings in all of Western New York. You can watch the entire fifth episode above!

