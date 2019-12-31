LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Bills fan who had been battling terminal lung cancer since June, died on Saturday.

We told you about Wilbert Covington's story a couple of weeks ago, about how he wanted to congratulate the Bills on their success this season.

That's when defensive end Eddie Yarborough and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, fulfilled his final wish by speaking to Covington and his family and friends via FaceTime.

Covington was 71.