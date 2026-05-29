Faith, family, football, and 'Fat Boy Fridays' Buffalo Bills DT DeWayne Carter's offseason focus

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — In his rookie season, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter started to hit his stride. But as he geared up for his sophomore campaign, injury struck.

“I remember it was August 27. It was two or three days after cuts. I was in one-on-ones. I throw a move, and then essentially my Achilles just snapped," said Carter.

Carter would go on to miss the 2025 season. He began learning how to adjust to something he hadn't dealt with.

“I’ve been blessed in my life and my career," he said. "In college, I played for five years and didn’t miss a game. So I get here, and a couple of things happen, and you’re like, man, what’s going on? Maybe I need to check something internally, who knows.”

Faith, family, and football would keep Carter focused on recovery and rehab throughout the season.

Along with something else.

"So, Fat Boy Friday, actually a year ago last weekend, was the first Fat Boy Friday I posted. It was Memorial Day, and I told my wife, I’m going to be a man today. I’m going to get some steaks, some burgers, some (hot) dogs, and I’m gonna throw it on the grill. And then me... I’m a little bit of a social media guy, so I recorded some things and said let me throw up a little video. And then obviously I end up getting hurt, and that’s when it ascended because I had time to venture out into the city of Buffalo and make relationships with restaurant owners and chefs from the area. It's been fun, it’s almost therapeutic, and of course, it’s a skill. Like cooking is something people should learn how to do.” DeWayne Carter

Fat Boy Fridays became a social media hit for Carter. And he’ll continue them as he enters his third year.

“I’ve always been a guy who believes that he can play anywhere from the zero to the six. That’s how I’ve been my whole career," added Carter. “Plug and play, and I have the ability and mental capacity to learn every spot. What I pride myself on is learning every position, so you’re ready to go, so there’s no second-guessing, because when you know you can play fast.”