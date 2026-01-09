Extra motivation for Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis in playoff matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WKBW) — In a game where there is so much uncertainty, here are two things we do know. The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver room remains inconsistent, and Gabe Davis has more postseason touchdowns than the rest of the wide receiver room combined.

Davis is also going against his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, who cut him after just 10 games. So yeah, it’s safe to say there’s added motivation, even if Davis is downplaying it heading into Sunday’s matchup.

“You know, you try to treat each and every week like it doesn't matter who the opponent is, it's on us,” Davis said. “For me personally, obviously again, as I said earlier, playing guys that I played with before, there’s definitely a little extra.”

Davis, like all of the other Bills wide receivers not named Khalil Shakir, has had an inconsistent season. This season with the Bills, Davis has played in just six games and has 12 catches. But during his first stint in Buffalo, Davis proved to consistently elevate his play in the playoffs.

In seven postseason games with the Bills from 2020 to 2022, Davis caught 22 passes for 474 yards and six touchdowns. It’s a stage he’s comfortable on, and even though it’s been a few years, he still believes the chemistry with his quarterback is there.

“Josh just wants to win. He's a huge competitor, and I feel like when it comes to these moments, it’s when he really shines. So, you know, we'll see.”

It’s no guarantee Davis will even play on Sunday, but it seems to be trending in that direction. With Joshua Palmer on the injury report, the Bills will need to find at least two guys from the group of Palmer, Davis, Keon Coleman, and Mecole Hardman to be active. Shakir, Brandin Cooks, and Tyrell Shavers all appear to be locks given their Week 18 rest.

“There's no other team I'd want to be in the playoffs with,” Davis added. “(I’m) so happy to be back with the guys and wanting to get a huge win with them is always special. I've had so many relationships over here over the years, so to be doing it with the guys that I've started playing with is special.”

